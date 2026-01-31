'Unsafe rides': Woman's viral Uber experience sparks debate

Simran shared her experiences in a video

In her first ride, Simran dealt with a rundown car and a driver who ignored her requests and yelled at her. He even took a random dark bylane, saying her "energy" led him there, and struggled to stay awake behind the wheel.

The second driver asked her to walk alone in the dark to his car—which didn't match the app's plate number—then followed her into a mall showing his Aadhaar card and calling out for her to board. After waiting outside for 10 minutes, he finally left.

Simran says she's done with Uber over these security lapses—and plenty of commenters said they've been through similar situations too.