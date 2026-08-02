Unsafe, unauthorized Kohinoor Apartment collapse in Bhiwandi kills 10
A four-story building in Bhiwandi in Thane district suddenly collapsed late July 30, leaving 10 people dead and three injured.
Most victims were daily-wage workers and their families.
Investigators say the Kohinoor Apartment was built without proper approval and its construction quality was extremely poor, so it was basically unsafe from the start.
City warnings ignored, owner fled abroad
Even after repeated warnings from city officials to evacuate, no action was taken. Unauthorized repairs ended up damaging key pillars, which triggered the collapse.
The owner, Bilal Ahmed Abubakar Khan, has fled abroad, and contractor Ashok's whereabouts are unclear (some reports say he may not have survived).
Police are now also looking into whether municipal authorities failed to enforce safety rules.