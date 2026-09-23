Unseasonal heat hits India as monsoon wraps up, Jaisalmer 41.5C
India
India is dealing with an unexpected heat wave just as the monsoon season wraps up.
Jaisalmer hit a scorching 41.5 degrees Celsius on September 22, way hotter than usual for this time of year.
Places like Vidarbha, Assam, and Bihar are also feeling the heat, with temperatures jumping three to five degrees Celsius above normal.
Monsoon exit, El Nino warming India
This sudden spike is tied to the monsoon moving out, which means clearer skies and more sun beating down.
While northwest India heats up, eastern parts are actually seeing heavy rain thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
On top of that, El Nino, a global weather pattern, could keep things warmer than usual in India through winter and summer too.