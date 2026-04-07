Unseasonal rain and hailstorms threaten India's wheat and onion supply
Unseasonal rain and hailstorms are causing trouble for wheat and onion farmers in parts of India.
Experts say wheat production for 2025-26 could drop by 3% to 4%, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana where grain quality is taking a hit.
Onions aren't spared either: expect shorter shelf life and possible supply issues later this year.
Governments assess crop damage, monitor prices
Both central and state governments are checking how much damage the weather has done.
Navneet Chitlangia from the Roller Flour Millers's Federation points out that top-quality wheat might become pricier while most prices should stay steady for now.
Onion prices could spike after July as damaged stocks run low, so everyone, from farmers to officials, is keeping a close eye on the situation.