Unseasonal rain hits Delhi, NCR; IMD warns of hailstorms

Crop damage likely; another round of rain on March 17

It's not just Delhi: states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are under alerts for storms and lightning. Northern hills saw rain and snow too.

The IMD warns of possible crop damage from hailstorms with winds up to 70km/h, so farmers are being told to protect their fields and animals.

Another round of this weird weather could hit around March 17, so keep your umbrellas handy!