Unseasonal rain hits Delhi, NCR; IMD warns of hailstorms
India
Delhi and NCR woke up to unexpected rain and a noticeable drop in temperature this Sunday, definitely not your usual March vibes.
The IMD says it's all thanks to western disturbances blowing in from the Mediterranean, bringing light showers, thunderstorms, and winds hitting 50km/h.
Crop damage likely; another round of rain on March 17
It's not just Delhi: states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are under alerts for storms and lightning. Northern hills saw rain and snow too.
The IMD warns of possible crop damage from hailstorms with winds up to 70km/h, so farmers are being told to protect their fields and animals.
Another round of this weird weather could hit around March 17, so keep your umbrellas handy!