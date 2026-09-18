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Home / News / India News / Unseasonal snowfall in J&K, Himachal as monsoon starts withdrawal 
Unseasonal snowfall in J&K, Himachal as monsoon starts withdrawal 
Gulmarg ski resort witnessed the season's first snowfall

Unseasonal snowfall in J&K, Himachal as monsoon starts withdrawal 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 18, 2026
04:14 pm
What's the story

Unseasonal snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, bringing a winter chill to the mountains. The season's first snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg ski resort in Kashmir on Thursday. Areas around Apharwat and Gondola Phase 2 were covered with snow overnight, officials said. Tulail Valley and Kabuli Gali in north Kashmir's Bandipora district also reported snowfall.

Weather update

Widespread rain across valley

The snowfall was accompanied by widespread rain across the valley's plains. Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley received overnight rainfall.

The Meteorological Department had predicted fairly widespread light rain or thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

However, it expects the weather to turn mainly dry from Friday onward.

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Snowfall in Rohtang Pass

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Himachal weather

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Similar wintry conditions were also witnessed in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The Rohtang Pass area in Kullu district reported light snowfall, while light to moderate rain affected several locations, including Shimla.

The sudden weather change comes as India's climatic pattern undergoes a seasonal transition with the southwest monsoon gradually retreating from northwest India.

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Weather transition

Monsoon's retreat begins

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that the monsoon could start withdrawing from parts of west Rajasthan around September 19.

"Conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan around September 19, 2026," the IMD said in a statement.

Last year, withdrawal began on September 14.

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