Unseasonal snowfall in J&K, Himachal as monsoon starts withdrawal
What's the story
Unseasonal snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, bringing a winter chill to the mountains. The season's first snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg ski resort in Kashmir on Thursday. Areas around Apharwat and Gondola Phase 2 were covered with snow overnight, officials said. Tulail Valley and Kabuli Gali in north Kashmir's Bandipora district also reported snowfall.
Weather update
Widespread rain across valley
The snowfall was accompanied by widespread rain across the valley's plains. Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley received overnight rainfall.
The Meteorological Department had predicted fairly widespread light rain or thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
However, it expects the weather to turn mainly dry from Friday onward.
Twitter Post
Snowfall in Rohtang Pass
Winter arrives early in Himachal! 🏔️❄️— Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) September 17, 2026
Rohtang Pass has recorded its first fresh snowfall of the season today, coating the peaks in pristine white. Perched at a majestic 13,058 feet, this high mountain pass located 50 km from Manali is the ultimate gateway to Lahaul & Spiti.… pic.twitter.com/G35eSqtutQ
Himachal weather
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
Similar wintry conditions were also witnessed in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
The Rohtang Pass area in Kullu district reported light snowfall, while light to moderate rain affected several locations, including Shimla.
The sudden weather change comes as India's climatic pattern undergoes a seasonal transition with the southwest monsoon gradually retreating from northwest India.
Weather transition
Monsoon's retreat begins
The India Meteorological Department has indicated that the monsoon could start withdrawing from parts of west Rajasthan around September 19.
"Conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan around September 19, 2026," the IMD said in a statement.
Last year, withdrawal began on September 14.