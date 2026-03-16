Unusual March heat wave grips India, daytime temperatures touch 40degC
India is dealing with an unexpected heat wave this March, with temperatures in cities like Delhi and Mumbai reaching the high 30s while others hit around 40 degrees Celsius.
Delhi just saw its hottest early March day since 2011 at 36.8 degrees Celsius, and across the region, daytime temperatures are running 5 to 7 degrees Celsius higher than usual.
This sudden spike is throwing off the usual weather patterns and making daily life pretty uncomfortable.
IMD warns of hotter-than-normal summer ahead
Experts say climate change is a big reason for these record highs, even though La Nina usually brings cooler weather.
A lack of winter rain—an 81% drop in February—has made things worse, and warm winds from Gujarat are adding to the heat.
The India Meteorological Department warns that most of the country could see more extreme heat through May, so get ready for a hotter-than-normal summer.
Outdoor activities and daily life are being affected by the sweltering weather, a reminder of how much our climate is changing.