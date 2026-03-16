Unusual March heat wave grips India, daytime temperatures touch 40degC

IMD warns of hotter-than-normal summer ahead

Experts say climate change is a big reason for these record highs, even though La Nina usually brings cooler weather.

A lack of winter rain—an 81% drop in February—has made things worse, and warm winds from Gujarat are adding to the heat.

The India Meteorological Department warns that most of the country could see more extreme heat through May, so get ready for a hotter-than-normal summer.

Outdoor activities and daily life are being affected by the sweltering weather, a reminder of how much our climate is changing.