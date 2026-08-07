Why is Morbi's mysterious well generating waves for 5 days?
What's the story
An 18-foot-deep well in a remote village of Gujarat's Morbi district has been mysteriously generating waves and ripples for the past five days. The phenomenon has drawn locals and travelers alike, who are curious to see the unusual activity. While some have speculated it could be linked to seismic activity, officials have ruled this out as a cause.
Expert opinion
Strange water movement not due to seismic activity
District Geologist J S Vadher has said that the strange movement of water in the well is not due to seismic activity.
He explained that heavy upstream rainfall could be causing groundwater recharge, which might release trapped air from rock pore spaces. This could create disturbances on the surface of the well.
Ongoing probe
No active fault line runs through area
Officials also consulted the Institute of Seismological Research in Gandhinagar, which confirmed that no active fault line runs through the area.
Morbi District Collector Swapnil Khare said a team from Gandhinagar would investigate the site further.
"We have informed the Gujarat government about it, and a team from Gandhinagar will visit the site for further investigation," Khare said.
Owner's observation
Well was built 3 months ago
The owner of the farm where the well is located, Pranjivan Sadariya, said he first noticed the unusual activity on August 2.
"When I arrived at my farm on Sunday, water from the well was spilling over the edge, and the same thing has continued ever since," he said.
The well was built around three months ago.
Online speculation
Social media users offer various explanations for strange phenomenon
The mysterious phenomenon has also caught the attention of social media users, who have offered various explanations for the strange waves and ripples in the well.
One user suggested that proximity to an ocean could cause such disturbances.
Another user explained that geologists attribute this "well seiche" to rainwater recharging aquifers and releasing trapped air/gas from rock pore spaces under pressure, creating surface turbulence.