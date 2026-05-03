Unwell passenger jumps off taxiing Air Arabia Sharjah-Chennai flight

In a bizarre incident at Chennai International Airport, a male passenger jumped out of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah as it was taxiing after landing. The incident took place shortly after the aircraft had exited the main runway and was on a taxiway, NDTV reported. It caused panic among passengers, but fortunately, no one was hurt, and there was no damage to the aircraft.

Health speculation Vomiting sensation Preliminary reports indicate that the passenger may have been unwell during the flight. He opened the emergency exit door to jump out. He reportedly complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice on board. This health condition could have possibly contributed to his decision to jump out of the moving aircraft. An official said, "He complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice on board."

Security response Passenger handed over to police The pilot immediately informed ground security about the incident. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel quickly responded and secured the passenger, who was then handed over to the police for further investigation. The episode also briefly disrupted airport operations as the main runway was closed between 03:23am and 04:23am as a precautionary measure. Flights were diverted to a secondary runway during this time.

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