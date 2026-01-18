12 detained for offering namaz in empty house 'without permission'

Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said the police acted on complaints from villagers who alleged that a vacant house was being used as a temporary madrasa. She emphasized that conducting new religious activities without permission is illegal and warned of strict action if such activities are repeated. The 12 detained were charged under sections related to breach of peace and later released on bail by a magistrate.

Property details

Investigation reveals house owner, no permission obtained

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vacant house belongs to one Hanif and was being used temporarily for Friday namaz. However, no written permission or valid documents were produced when authorities sought them. Some villagers had objected to the regular prayers at this house without permission and informed the authorities. The online video of the gathering is now part of the ongoing investigation by police officials.