UP: 14-year-old gives birth to baby after being raped
India
A cleric, Maulana Islam, was arrested in Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly raping his 14-year-old neighbor multiple times and threatening her to stay silent.
The abuse came to light when the girl complained of severe stomach pain on February 14 and ended up giving birth at home.
Her family had no idea about the pregnancy until then.
Both mother and newborn are healthy
After learning the truth, the girl's family filed a police complaint on February 17. Police quickly registered an FIR and arrested Islam a day later.
Inspector Manish Chauhan said officers met both the girl and her newborn at home before moving them to a care center—thankfully, both are healthy now.
Medical checks were done and statements recorded as part of ongoing legal action against the accused.