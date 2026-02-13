UP: 3 killed, over 18 injured in tractor-trolley road accident
A late-night road accident in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two teenagers and a child and left more than 18 others hurt.
The crash happened when a tractor-trolley packed with about 30 family members heading to a rice-feeding ceremony collided head-on with another tractor.
The victims were Nitin (10), Pooja (18), and a 16-year-old identified in different reports as Rani or Rakhi.
Injured people were rushed to local health center
The overloaded trolley crashed near Sarai Barauli village around 9:30pm.
Injured people were rushed to a local health center, then moved to bigger hospitals for extra care.
Thankfully, officials said none of the injuries are critical so far.
Legal action initiated against responsible
Police have started legal action against those responsible and cleared the accident site.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate help for all victims.
Local reports said about 30 people were traveling in the tractor-trolley.