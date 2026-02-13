UP: 3 killed, over 18 injured in tractor-trolley road accident India Feb 13, 2026

A late-night road accident in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two teenagers and a child and left more than 18 others hurt.

The crash happened when a tractor-trolley packed with about 30 family members heading to a rice-feeding ceremony collided head-on with another tractor.

The victims were Nitin (10), Pooja (18), and a 16-year-old identified in different reports as Rani or Rakhi.