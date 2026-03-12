UP: 3 youth from Lakhimpur Kheri die in road accident
A major accident on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad highway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, left three people dead and two others seriously hurt early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 7am when a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus and a car collided head-on in heavy fog near Sugsugi turn.
The victims, Arun, Rishabh Kumar, and Sanjay Kumar, were all in their early 30s.
Details of the victims and police action
All three who died were from Mura Khalsa Amin Nagar village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The two injured, Anil and Gaurav, are also local residents and are currently hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination; Station House Officer Om Prakash said further legal action would be taken after receiving a formal complaint.
