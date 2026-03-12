UP: 3 youth from Lakhimpur Kheri die in road accident

Details of the victims and police action

All three who died were from Mura Khalsa Amin Nagar village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The two injured, Anil and Gaurav, are also local residents and are currently hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination; Station House Officer Om Prakash said further legal action would be taken after receiving a formal complaint.

This tragedy is another reminder of how risky driving can be when visibility is low.