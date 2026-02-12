UP: 40 injured as bus heading to Bihar overturns
A packed double-decker bus heading from Delhi to Bihar flipped over after hitting a divider on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.
About 40 people were hurt—many more than the bus' intended capacity of 56, since there were actually 70 passengers onboard.
Driver may have fallen asleep at wheel
Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash. Both he and the conductor left the scene right after.
Injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while those with minor injuries got first aid and a ride home on another bus.