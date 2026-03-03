UP: 6 dead, 7 injured in bus-van collision on expressway

Bus driver, conductor detained for questioning

The injured were taken to SN Medical College in Agra.

Among those who lost their lives are Dinesh Singh, Sunita, Vijay Baghel, and Pinki Baghel; two others haven't been identified yet.

Several victims were from Dholpur and included children.

Police have detained the bus driver and conductor for questioning—early reports blame overspeeding and negligence for this tragic crash.