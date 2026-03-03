UP: 6 dead, 7 injured in bus-van collision on expressway
India
A serious accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Hathras, UP, left six people dead and seven injured early Tuesday.
A double-decker bus traveling from Delhi to Gorakhpur collided with a van headed toward Rajasthan, hitting so hard that the van was pushed nearly 10 feet off the road.
Bus driver, conductor detained for questioning
The injured were taken to SN Medical College in Agra.
Among those who lost their lives are Dinesh Singh, Sunita, Vijay Baghel, and Pinki Baghel; two others haven't been identified yet.
Several victims were from Dholpur and included children.
Police have detained the bus driver and conductor for questioning—early reports blame overspeeding and negligence for this tragic crash.