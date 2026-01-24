UP: 6 dead, several injured in separate road accidents

What happened where

In Jhansi's Gursarai area, an auto-rickshaw packed with 16 people collided head-on with another vehicle near Lohia Degree College—three passengers died (including two on the spot), and 13 were injured.

In Saharanpur's Deoband area, a car hit a divider after losing control; two men from Muzaffarnagar died while two others were hospitalized.

Over in Ballia's Haldi area on January 24 morning, a truck carrying cylinders rammed into a motorcycle on the highway—one young man died and another was critically injured.