UP: 6 dead, several injured in separate road accidents
Six people lost their lives and several others were hurt in three different road accidents across Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, Saharanpur, and Ballia districts between January 23-24.
Two occurred on Friday night and one on Saturday morning.
The incidents involved an overloaded auto-rickshaw, a car that spun out of control, and a truck carrying gas cylinders that crashed into a motorcycle.
What happened where
In Jhansi's Gursarai area, an auto-rickshaw packed with 16 people collided head-on with another vehicle near Lohia Degree College—three passengers died (including two on the spot), and 13 were injured.
In Saharanpur's Deoband area, a car hit a divider after losing control; two men from Muzaffarnagar died while two others were hospitalized.
Over in Ballia's Haldi area on January 24 morning, a truck carrying cylinders rammed into a motorcycle on the highway—one young man died and another was critically injured.
Police response & road safety push
A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle in Jhansi, while the Ballia truck driver is in custody for questioning.
The bodies from Saharanpur have been sent for post-mortem.
Notably, UP started its "Zero Fatality Month" this January to tackle rising accidents after recording over 27,000 road deaths last year—a reminder to stay extra careful on the roads this winter.