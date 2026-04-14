50+ fake handles created in 24hrs before Noida protests: Police

The Noida Police has identified over 50 bot handles created in the run-up to the workers' protest and used to spread rumours, officials said, according to The Indian Express. "Strict legal action will be ensured against all such handles that attempt to disrupt law and order through the dissemination of rumors and malicious propaganda," officials were quoted as saying. Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam said an investigation has begun to probe the entire incident.

Incident What transpired during protest On Monday, thousands of factory workers from Noida's industrial belt rallied to demand better wages and working conditions. The demonstration escalated into violence as protesters threw stones, vandalized vehicles, and set several on fire, creating a chaotic scene. The unrest also led to massive traffic jams across the city, including routes to Delhi via DND Flyway and Chilla Border.

Wage details New monthly wages Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 21% interim minimum wage hike for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. According to the Noida District Magistrate's office, the new monthly wages are ₹13,690 for unskilled workers (up from ₹11,313), ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers (up from ₹12,445), and ₹16,868 for skilled workers (up from ₹13,940). The wage hike is not applicable uniformly across Uttar Pradesh.

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Misinformation Misinformation addressed Concurrently, misinformation about the minimum wages being set at ₹20,000 per month was also addressed by authorities. The Noida District Magistrate called the claims "fabricated and false news being circulated on several social media platforms." Chief Minister Adityanath urged citizens to rely only on official sources for accurate information regarding the wage dispute.

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