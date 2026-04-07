UP ATS arrests 4 over Pakistan-linked plot targeting Lucknow, Delhi-NCR

Encrypted chats show sabotage and spying

Investigators found encrypted chats and call records on the suspects' devices, pointing to possible railway sabotage and spying on high-profile spots.

The group had even mapped out escape routes to Maharashtra or Hyderabad.

The ATS is digging deeper into mentions of a "female commander" to see if it's an actual person or just a code name, while working to uncover any more people involved.