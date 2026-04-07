UP ATS arrests 4 over Pakistan-linked plot targeting Lucknow, Delhi-NCR
India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) just stopped a big terror plan targeting Lucknow and the Delhi-NCR area by arresting four suspects, including Saqib, also known as "Devil."
The plan had two phases and was being run with help from handlers in Pakistan, who promised Saqib a hefty payout if he pulled it off.
Encrypted chats show sabotage and spying
Investigators found encrypted chats and call records on the suspects' devices, pointing to possible railway sabotage and spying on high-profile spots.
The group had even mapped out escape routes to Maharashtra or Hyderabad.
The ATS is digging deeper into mentions of a "female commander" to see if it's an actual person or just a code name, while working to uncover any more people involved.