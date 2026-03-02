UP bans alcohol sales; Maharashtra allows them on Holi
India
With Holi coming up on March 4, 2026, states across India are taking different approaches to alcohol regulations.
Uttar Pradesh is sticking to strict licensing for hotels and clubs—no FL-11 license, no serving drinks at events.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has dropped Holi from its dry day list, so licensed shops can sell alcohol as usual.
What's the logic behind these decisions?
UP's excise officials are cracking down: only sealed bottles from approved vendors are allowed, and there's a helpline if you spot illegal sales—especially in Noida and Greater Noida.
In contrast, Maharashtra hopes that letting shops stay open on Holi will cut down on illegal sales and boost safety.
If you're planning to celebrate, it's a good idea to check your local rules before heading out.