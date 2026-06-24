UP bans basements for coaching, commercial use after Lucknow fire
After a tragic fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area left at least 15 people dead, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned basements for coaching centers and commercial use.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants officials to crack down on unsafe setups and make sure fire safety rules are actually followed.
Any misuse of basements is now under strict watch.
Lucknow Development Authority sends notices
The fire happened in a building illegally modified from its original residential plans, with major violations and poor safety measures making things worse.
Now, the Lucknow Development Authority is sending notices to property owners. If they do not respond within 15 days, their buildings could be demolished.
Officials are also inspecting nearby areas to catch similar risks, stressing that public safety comes first.