UP Board Class 10, 12 results tomorrow 4pm available online
India
UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will be announced tomorrow at 4pm Students can check their scores on the official website or DigiLocker portal.
This year, officials say they double-checked everything to avoid past mistakes, so what you see is final.
As board secretary Bhagwati Singh put it, students can check their scores on the official website or DigiLocker portal.
Nearly 275 million answer sheets checked
Over 5 million students took the exams across more than 8,000 centers in Uttar Pradesh between February and March.
Nearly 275 million answer sheets were checked in 15 working days by principals and senior lecturers.
The government says this quick and transparent process is part of their push for better, tech-driven education in the state.