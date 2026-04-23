UP Board Class 10, 12 results tomorrow 4pm available online India Apr 23, 2026

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will be announced tomorrow at 4pm Students can check their scores on the official website or DigiLocker portal.

This year, officials say they double-checked everything to avoid past mistakes, so what you see is final.

As board secretary Bhagwati Singh put it, students can check their scores on the official website or DigiLocker portal.