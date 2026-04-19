UP Board Class 10 and 12 results expected April 25 India Apr 19, 2026

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected by April 25, so the wait is almost over.

Students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in; just have your roll number handy.

Sticking to official sites is key for getting accurate info during this big moment.