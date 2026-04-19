UP Board Class 10 and 12 results expected April 25
India
UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected by April 25, so the wait is almost over.
Students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in; just have your roll number handy.
Sticking to official sites is key for getting accurate info during this big moment.
Check via upresults.nic.in DigiLocker or SMS
When results drop, head to upresults.nic.in, find the right link, enter your roll number, and you're set.
If the site's busy, options like DigiLocker or SMS might also be available.
Pro tip: keep that roll number ready for a smooth experience!