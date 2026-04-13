UP Board delays 2026 results, 5.2 million students waiting online
India
UP Board has finished checking papers for the 2026 exams, and now over 5.2 million students are waiting for their results.
Usually, results come out by late April, but this year you'll need to wait a bit longer. They're expected after April 20 on upmsp.edu.in.
To clear the exams, you'll need at least 33% in every subject.
Step marking introduced for 2026 exams
This year, there's a step-marking system, so if you show your work and get some steps right (even if your final answer is off), you can still earn marks.
Once results are out, just head to upresults.nic.in with your roll number and school code to check your provisional marksheet.
If things don't go as planned, there are options for scrutiny or compartment exams too.