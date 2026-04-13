UP Board delays 2026 results, 5.2 million students waiting online

Step marking introduced for 2026 exams

This year, there's a step-marking system, so if you show your work and get some steps right (even if your final answer is off), you can still earn marks.

Once results are out, just head to upresults.nic.in with your roll number and school code to check your provisional marksheet.

If things don't go as planned, there are options for scrutiny or compartment exams too.