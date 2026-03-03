UP: Boy who raped, filmed girl last year kills her
India
A 17-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district was shot dead at home on Monday night.
The accused, Mandeep, had previously been named in a police complaint for allegedly drugging, raping, and filming her last December.
Despite the case, he hadn't been arrested and reportedly broke into her house while she was sleeping to carry out the attack.
Murder raises questions about safety of survivors
The murder has sparked outrage and serious questions about how survivors of sexual violence are protected, especially when they come forward.
Police have formed teams to nab the suspect, and survivors often face retaliation for seeking justice.