UP: Boy who raped, filmed girl last year kills her India Mar 03, 2026

A 17-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district was shot dead at home on Monday night.

The accused, Mandeep, had previously been named in a police complaint for allegedly drugging, raping, and filming her last December.

Despite the case, he hadn't been arrested and reportedly broke into her house while she was sleeping to carry out the attack.