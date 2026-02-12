UP budget 2026-27: Allocation for people with disabilities goes up
Uttar Pradesh's new budget puts ₹2,140 crore toward supporting people with disabilities (PwD)—an 8% bump from the 2025-26 budget.
The money will go toward pensions, a ₹60 crore proposal to provide e-tricycles for girl students with locomotive disabilities (school-going or pursuing education or training with at least 40% disability), and funding for Bachpan Day Care Centres in specific districts (for operation and construction).
Divyangjan Pension Yojana and more
More than 11 lakh PwD are already receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,000 through the Divyangjan Pension Yojana, and the budget proposes ₹1,470 crore for the scheme.
There's also funding for e-tricycles for schoolgirls with mobility challenges and more Bachpan Day Care Centres for young kids who need extra support.
It's a clear push to make UP more inclusive and supportive, with the government aiming to empower everyone, not leave anyone behind.