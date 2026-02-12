UP budget 2026-27: Allocation for people with disabilities goes up

Divyangjan Pension Yojana and more

More than 11 lakh PwD are already receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,000 through the Divyangjan Pension Yojana, and the budget proposes ₹1,470 crore for the scheme.

There's also funding for e-tricycles for schoolgirls with mobility challenges and more Bachpan Day Care Centres for young kids who need extra support.

It's a clear push to make UP more inclusive and supportive, with the government aiming to empower everyone, not leave anyone behind.