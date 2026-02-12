UP budget 2026-27: FM Suresh Khanna recites Urdu couplets

Focus on agriculture, rural employment, and skill generation

This budget puts real money into things that matter—about 9% of the outlay for agriculture (plus a sugarcane price hike), support for MSMEs, and funds to promote local products.

There's more support for rural employment and skill-generation schemes, 81 fast-track courts for crimes against women made permanent, expanded skill-training and job-placement programs, and even a new cricket stadium in Gorakhpur.

With UP's economy now at ₹30.25 lakh crore, the state is betting big on growth and opportunities for young people across sectors.