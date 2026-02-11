UP budget 2026-27: Urban development gets ₹26,514cr allocation
Uttar Pradesh just dropped a massive ₹9.1 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, and a standout chunk—₹26,514 crore—is going straight into urban development.
Since 2017, 113 new urban local bodies have been created and the boundaries of 127 existing bodies have been expanded; the urban-development allocation accompanies these ongoing efforts and is intended to support improvements to city governance and make cities work better for everyone.
How this budget will impact your life
If you live in UP or plan to move there, this budget could actually shape your daily life.
There's ₹7,705 crore set aside for housing and new city projects—think better homes and upgraded neighborhoods in places like Meerut, Agra, Lucknow, and Bulandshahr.
Plus, the state government has launched a State Smart City initiative covering Ayodhya and Ghaziabad. Expect improved metros (like in Lucknow), cleaner public spaces, and more infrastructure that could make city living smoother for young people across the state.