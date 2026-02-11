UP budget 2026-27: Urban development gets ₹26,514cr allocation

How this budget will impact your life

If you live in UP or plan to move there, this budget could actually shape your daily life.

There's ₹7,705 crore set aside for housing and new city projects—think better homes and upgraded neighborhoods in places like Meerut, Agra, Lucknow, and Bulandshahr.

Plus, the state government has launched a State Smart City initiative covering Ayodhya and Ghaziabad. Expect improved metros (like in Lucknow), cleaner public spaces, and more infrastructure that could make city living smoother for young people across the state.