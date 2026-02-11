UP budget: Low-income families can get ₹1 lakh for daughter's wedding
India
Uttar Pradesh's new budget has a big change: families from low-income backgrounds can now get ₹1.01 lakh (up from ₹51,000) to help with their daughters' weddings under the Chief Minister's Group Marriage Scheme.
The move is meant to make weddings less of a financial burden.
Previous budget split the aid into categories
The aid was previously split up—₹35,000 went straight to the bride's bank account, ₹10,000 was for buying essentials, and ₹6,000 covered wedding events.
The scheme focuses on simple ceremonies and mainly supports Dalit and OBC communities.
Who can apply for this scheme?
If your family earns less than ₹2 lakh a year and you meet the age requirements (bride: 18+, groom: 21+), you can apply online or at your local Social Welfare office.
If this fits your family, it might be worth checking out.