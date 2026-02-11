UP budget: Low-income families can get ₹1 lakh for daughter's wedding India Feb 11, 2026

Uttar Pradesh's new budget has a big change: families from low-income backgrounds can now get ₹1.01 lakh (up from ₹51,000) to help with their daughters' weddings under the Chief Minister's Group Marriage Scheme.

The move is meant to make weddings less of a financial burden.