UP businessman ends life over financial woes
A Lucknow businessman died by suicide after sharing a heartbreaking Facebook Live, where he talked about struggling to buy insulin for his diabetic daughter because of heavy debts.
Even after reaching out for help from celebrities and industrialists, he felt overwhelmed and couldn't see a way out.
He was under severe financial stress with debts in crores
His family saw the live video and quickly called the police, but sadly, they arrived too late.
Police say he used a security guard's gun at his office and was under severe financial stress with debts in crores.
Authorities are now looking into how he accessed the weapon and what led to his financial troubles.