Maharashtra's new bridge turns hazardous, shut hours after inauguration
So, the brand-new Palava Bridge on Kalyan-Shil Road opened in a low-profile event—then shut down just two hours later over safety worries.
Loose gravel and bumpy tar reportedly led to minor accidents, sparking a lot of frustration.
The bridge cost about ₹40 crore and was supposed to ease traffic jams, but instead kicked off a political blame game.
Deputy CM Shinde takes helicopter instead of bridge
Opposition leaders accused the ruling party of rushing the inauguration before the bridge was truly ready.
Viral videos pointed out construction flaws, with calls for a proper inspection.
Things heated up even more when Deputy CM Eknath Shinde chose to fly by helicopter instead of using the new bridge—raising eyebrows about how safe it really is.
The bridge has reopened after quick fixes, but debates over its quality and oversight are still going strong.