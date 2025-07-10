Maharashtra's new bridge turns hazardous, shut hours after inauguration

Deputy CM Shinde takes helicopter instead of bridge

Opposition leaders accused the ruling party of rushing the inauguration before the bridge was truly ready.

Viral videos pointed out construction flaws, with calls for a proper inspection.

Things heated up even more when Deputy CM Eknath Shinde chose to fly by helicopter instead of using the new bridge—raising eyebrows about how safe it really is.

The bridge has reopened after quick fixes, but debates over its quality and oversight are still going strong.