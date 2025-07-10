Supreme Court questions ECI's roll revision timing

How can revision of rolls be stopped, asks ECI

The Election Commission says it has every right to revise the rolls and points out that this could affect nearly 8 crore people in Bihar.

They also clarified that having an Aadhaar card doesn't prove you're a citizen.

Even with more than 10 legal challenges flying in, the ECI insists this review is overdue (the last one was in 2003) and promises anyone left out can appeal—because protecting voting rights matters.