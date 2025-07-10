UP government enforces QR code stickers for yatra route eateries
With the Kanwar Yatra kicking off July 11, Uttar Pradesh has made it compulsory for all eateries along the route to display QR-code stickers.
Pilgrims can scan these codes using the Food Safety Connect App to check details like the owner's name, registration number, address, and menu details before grabbing a bite.
The goal is simple: make food stops safer and more transparent for everyone on the move.
Over 4 crore people expected on 240-km journey
Over four crore people are expected on this 240-km journey, so keeping things clean and fair is a big deal.
Price lists must be clearly displayed to prevent overcharging, and non-veg dhabas will stay closed during the yatra.
While some traders worry about privacy, officials say it's all about health and honest feedback—not profiling.
Plus, there's extra coordination with neighboring states for crowd control and safety, making sure this massive event runs smoothly for all involved.