UP government enforces QR code stickers for yatra route eateries

Over 4 crore people expected on 240-km journey

Over four crore people are expected on this 240-km journey, so keeping things clean and fair is a big deal.

Price lists must be clearly displayed to prevent overcharging, and non-veg dhabas will stay closed during the yatra.

While some traders worry about privacy, officials say it's all about health and honest feedback—not profiling.

Plus, there's extra coordination with neighboring states for crowd control and safety, making sure this massive event runs smoothly for all involved.