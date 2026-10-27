UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa's office apologizes over voter list glitch
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa's office has apologized after a software glitch turned the name "Ramhit Yadav" into the awkward phrase "Ram ne Yadav ko Maara" in the voter list of the recent Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election.
The error, which sparked a lot of online backlash, was called out for its tone and language in social media posts from the CEO's office.
UP CEO's office denies caste bias
The mix-up first caught attention when AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned if there was political bias behind these translation mistakes, especially since another name got changed to "Ram ne Sharma ko Maara."
The CEO's office said it was just a tech slip-up with its transliteration software and denied any caste bias.
To fix things, it is rechecking all computer-submitted forms and has promised to keep communication more respectful moving forward.