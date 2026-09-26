UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders 24-hour damage checks statewide
With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the forecast, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials to check all damage across the state within 24 hours.
With thunderstorms and lightning still in the forecast, district leaders are keeping a close watch and helping affected families.
Schools in high-risk (red-alert) districts are closed for now to keep everyone safe.
Relief Commissioner urges UP officials' alertness
The Chief Minister has directed that people living in dilapidated houses and huts be shifted to the nearest relief shelter as required, as a precaution against heavy rainfall or flash floods.
Relief Commissioner Dr. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod has asked local officials to stay alert and ready for emergencies, especially in places like Lakhimpur Kheri.
Authorities are also spreading weather updates and safety tips through local channels so everyone stays informed.