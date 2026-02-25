UP CM Yogi Adityanath pitches for investment in Japan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Tokyo this week, telling investors how his state has tripled its GDP and per capita income over the past nine years.
He called UP India's fastest-growing economy and invited Japanese companies to check out opportunities in areas like expressways, airports, food processing, renewable energy, and tech.
Adityanath's trip to Japan
Adityanath's trip wasn't just about numbers—he met with top Japanese business leaders to pitch UP as a place for investment and jobs.
He also highlighted the cultural links between Japan and Uttar Pradesh, mentioning sites like Lord Ram's birthplace and Sarnath.
With big plans to grow UP's economy, this visit could mean more global connections—and possibly more opportunities for young people back home.