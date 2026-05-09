UP constable Rajat Singh sacked over Jhansi IPL betting racket
India
An Uttar Pradesh police constable, Rajat Singh, was dismissed for allegedly helping run an IPL betting racket in Jhansi.
This all came to light after two women were arrested at a rented flat, where police found yellow metal biscuits, coins, ornaments, and metal color bars worth ₹1.5 crore and nearly ₹19 lakh in cash linked to the operation.
Women say Rajat Singh dropped valuables
During questioning, the women said Singh had dropped off the valuables a few days earlier.
The flat was being used as a hub for online betting with several devices running at once, and profits were supposed to be split up after the IPL season.
Police say at least five more people are involved, including one already in jail, and they are now searching for others who have gone underground.