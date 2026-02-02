UP crime plummets, CCTV expands amid 'zero-tolerance' reforms

The Uttar Pradesh government has emphasized the significant improvement in the state's law and order situation since 2017. The administration attributed these changes to sustained policing reforms and a "zero-tolerance" approach to crime. Official data revealed that properties worth over ₹14,000 crore were seized under the Gangster Act, with more than 10,000 criminals surrendering during this time.

Crime reduction Over 15,700 encounters conducted since 2017 Between March 2017 and mid-2025, law enforcement agencies conducted over 15,700 encounters. This led to the arrest of nearly 32,000 accused persons and the killing of 256 alleged hardened criminals. Under "Operation Conviction," more than 1.04 lakh offenders have been convicted since 2023. The convictions included 70 death sentences and close to 8,800 life terms.

Public safety No major communal riots since 2017 The state administration also focused on restoring public security and communal harmony. Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has not witnessed any major communal or religious riots. In contrast, there were 815 such incidents between 2012 and 2017. The government linked these law and order changes to economic outcomes, saying improved security has helped attract investment.

Advertisement

Economic impact Technology-driven policing reforms Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals worth around ₹34 lakh crore by early 2026. The state administration said perceptions of the state shifted among domestic and global investors due to reduced criminal interference. This has improved transparency in welfare delivery and industrial implementation. As part of policing reforms, Uttar Pradesh focused on technology and infrastructure. Emergency response times were reduced through the UP112 service, which also saw 126 new police stations added across the state.

Advertisement