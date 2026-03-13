UP defense corridor attracts ₹35,500cr investment proposals: Report India Mar 13, 2026

Big news for India's defense scene: The Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), started in 2018, has drawn investment proposals worth over ₹35,500 crore (total); 62 companies have been allocated land as part of the corridor as of March 2026.

Spread across Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot, the corridor already has nine factories up and running.