UP defense corridor attracts ₹35,500cr investment proposals: Report
Big news for India's defense scene: The Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), started in 2018, has drawn investment proposals worth over ₹35,500 crore (total); 62 companies have been allocated land as part of the corridor as of March 2026.
Spread across Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot, the corridor already has nine factories up and running.
Land secured in each district
UPDIC has secured 2,040 hectares of land, about half already allotted to industries.
Kanpur leads with ₹12,803 crore in investments, followed by Jhansi (₹11,738 crore), Lucknow (₹4,850 crore), Aligarh (₹4,490 crore), Chitrakoot (₹880 crore), and Agra (₹607 crore).
11 more units are on the way.
Notable companies operating in the corridor
Adani Defence & Aerospace launched a major ammunition plant in Kanpur with a ₹1,500 crore spend.
Other active players include Amitec Electronics working on satellite systems and Werywin Defence making small arms in Aligarh;
Aerolloy Technologies crafting titanium parts and BrahMos Aerospace assembling next-generation missiles in Lucknow;
plus Sankalp Safety Solutions focusing on safety gear.