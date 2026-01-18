UP deletes more women than men from voter list—Here's what's going on
India
Uttar Pradesh just dropped 1.55 crore women and 1.34 crore men from its draft electoral rolls—a total of nearly 2.9 crore names, or about 19% of all voters.
Women's names were deleted at a rate 15% higher than men's, with the gender ratio falling from 877 to just 824 women for every 1,000 men since last year.
Why should you care?
These changes hit cities especially hard—Lucknow alone saw over 30% of voters cut, with big gaps between women and men in both urban and rural areas.
The Election Commission says most deletions are due to shifting addresses, deaths, or duplicate entries.
If your name's missing or there's a mistake, file a claim during the claims-and-objections phase (deadline not specified in this source).