UP electoral rolls shake-up: 54L applicants to be re-included

Young voters are especially affected

This shake-up means a lot of people, especially young voters (over 36 lakh applicants are under 30), are scrambling to make sure their vote counts.

With notices sent out for discrepancies and the claims deadline extended to March 6, there's still time to fix issues before the final list drops on March 6.

UP's Chief Electoral Officer has promised that no one will be removed without proper checks: "no voter's name would be deleted merely due to non-receipt of a notice."

If you want your voice heard this election, double-check your status!