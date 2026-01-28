UP farmer Raghupat Singh posthumously awarded Padma Shri

Who was Raghupat Singh?

Born in Samathal village (Bilari tehsil, Moradabad), Singh started with just a patch of land and grew into a pioneer of eco-friendly farming.

He brought back over 55 rare vegetable species, created around 100 new crop varieties—including a bottle gourd noted for its exceptional size—and taught natural methods like seed saving and organic pest control.

By blending traditional wisdom with modern science, he helped farmers reduce dependency on expensive chemical inputs and boost their crops.