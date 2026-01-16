UP: Fog and cold wave to stick around till Jan 19, 2026
India
Heads up, folks in Uttar Pradesh—IMD says dense fog will hang around until Jan 19, 2026, making mornings and late nights especially tough to see.
Cold-day conditions and dense fog are expected to persist in Uttar Pradesh through Jan 19, 2026.
Why does it matter?
The thick fog is already causing visibility disruptions and has led to some delays for trains and flights in parts of the northern plains—accident risks are up and commutes may take longer.
If you're out early or late or planning a trip soon, expect extra slowdowns.
Also worth noting: Uttarakhand could see ground frost in some areas this week.
Stay warm and drive safe!