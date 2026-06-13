UP forms 3 member SIT to probe Ram Janmabhoomi donations
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into allegations of missing donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
This move, announced on June 13, 2026, came after the trust itself asked for an investigation.
The team members are Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General of Police; and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance Department.
Champat Rai denies Yadav donation claims
The SIT was formed after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the trust of not accounting for a large sum of donated money and urged the court to take suo motu cognisance.
Trust General Secretary Champat Rai pushed back, saying internal audits were underway and no evidence supporting the claims had emerged so far.
With political parties demanding more transparency, the trust says it had already initiated an inquiry and would act according to its rules and regulations.