UP Foundation Day: PM Modi, President Murmu greet residents
India
Uttar Pradesh just turned 76, and PM Modi sent warm wishes to everyone in the state.
The province was renamed Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950 and got its current name right before India's Constitution kicked in.
Fun fact: "UP Diwas" is observed annually on January 24.
Quick catch-up: Why all the buzz?
This year's UP Diwas is a big deal, and is observed on January 24.
UP's home to iconic spots like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura.
Leaders highlight UP's transformation
PM Modi gave a shoutout to the "double-engine government," saying it helped turn UP from a struggling state into an example for others over the last nine years.
He called residents "family members" who've added so much to India's culture.
CM Yogi Adityanath echoed this vibe—calling UP India's growth engine.