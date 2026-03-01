UP: Girl dies after falling through hole in school bus India Mar 01, 2026

A heartbreaking incident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh: seven-year-old Ananya died after falling through a large hole in her school bus floor while heading home with her brother and friends.

Despite the kids shouting for help, the driver kept going for over 100 meters until a taxi driver flagged him down.

Ananya was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.