UP: Girl dies after falling through hole in school bus
India
A heartbreaking incident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh: seven-year-old Ananya died after falling through a large hole in her school bus floor while heading home with her brother and friends.
Despite the kids shouting for help, the driver kept going for over 100 meters until a taxi driver flagged him down.
Ananya was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
Action will be taken against driver, school management: Police
Police say legal action will follow once the post-mortem is done.
Officials are taking steps against both the school management and the driver, who was responsible for four students at that time.
The tragedy has left locals shocked and demanding answers about student safety.