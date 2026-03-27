UP government cancels MoU with Puch AI
India
The Uttar Pradesh government has pulled the plug on its partnership with tech company Puch AI after the firm couldn't provide key financial documents on time.
The memorandum of understanding, signed just three days earlier, was canceled on March 26 because Puch AI didn't meet the state's requirements for financial credibility.
Why the agreement was called off
Officials said an investigation found Puch AI's finances weren't strong enough for the project's scale.
By canceling the agreement, Uttar Pradesh aims to keep things transparent and trustworthy.
INVEST UP said the move reflects a commitment to transparency and probity in this agreement.