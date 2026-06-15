UP government launches SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram temple funds

Trust sought probe, defends donation tracking

With political leaders like Akhilesh Yadav calling out the temple administration and a court case pushing for deeper investigation, things are heating up.

The trust behind the temple says they actually asked for the probe to clear things up and reassure everyone that donations are tracked with CCTV and regular audits.

"We have nothing to hide. Donations are counted in the presence of authorized personnel, under CCTV surveillance and through a proper audit mechanism. The SIT probe will help establish the facts," said Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, hoping to calm concerns about how funds are handled.