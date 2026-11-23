UP grooms wear nearly 200-foot ₹500-note wedding garlands worth ₹1cr
Two grooms from Uttar Pradesh made headlines after wearing massive garlands made entirely of ₹500 notes, reportedly worth ₹1 crore each, at their weddings.
The garlands, stretching nearly 200 feet, were gifted by their brother-in-law, turned heads both at the event and online, where videos were circulating on social media.
Nagla Fauda grooms spark mixed reactions
Prashant Singh and Kanha Singh, from Nagla Fauda village, come from families reportedly involved in the marble and stone showroom business and are nephews of Mahavir Swami, a farmer leader associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu).
Their brother-in-law gifted the flashy gesture, but reactions online were split: some found it entertaining, while others questioned if flaunting so much cash at a wedding really sends the right message.