UP higher education minister wants 'Rain, rain' removed from textbooks
India
Uttar Pradesh's higher education minister wants the classic nursery rhyme "Rain, Rain, Go Away, little Johnny wants to play" dropped from school textbooks.
He feels lines like "little Johnny wants to play" focus too much on individual wishes and don't match Indian values of thinking about others.
The minister also previously criticized "Johnny, Johnny! Yes Papa?" for encouraging kids to lie.
UP minister urges traditional teaching
Opposition party the UP Congress is not thrilled; it says there are bigger issues in education to tackle first.
Still, the minister is urging teachers to move beyond just textbooks and bring more Indian culture into classrooms, suggesting a return to traditional teaching styles that highlight ethics and heritage.