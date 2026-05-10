UP higher education minister wants 'Rain, rain' removed from textbooks India May 10, 2026

Uttar Pradesh's higher education minister wants the classic nursery rhyme "Rain, Rain, Go Away, little Johnny wants to play" dropped from school textbooks.

He feels lines like "little Johnny wants to play" focus too much on individual wishes and don't match Indian values of thinking about others.

The minister also previously criticized "Johnny, Johnny! Yes Papa?" for encouraging kids to lie.