UP is gearing up for India's 1st digital census—with a massive team India Jan 16, 2026

Uttar Pradesh is about to make history by rolling out India's first fully digital census, beginning with the House-listing and Housing Census (HLO) in May-June 2026 and the Population Enumeration in February 2027.

To pull this off, they're bringing in six lakh people—think five lakh enumerators, plus thousands of supervisors and officers.

It's not just about counting heads; for the first time since Independence, caste details will be included too.

The project, greenlit at ₹11,718 crore, also aims to open up tons of job opportunities.