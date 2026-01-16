UP is gearing up for India's 1st digital census—with a massive team
Uttar Pradesh is about to make history by rolling out India's first fully digital census, beginning with the House-listing and Housing Census (HLO) in May-June 2026 and the Population Enumeration in February 2027.
To pull this off, they're bringing in six lakh people—think five lakh enumerators, plus thousands of supervisors and officers.
It's not just about counting heads; for the first time since Independence, caste details will be included too.
The project, greenlit at ₹11,718 crore, also aims to open up tons of job opportunities.
What's new and why it matters
The census will happen in two phases: house listing next summer (May-June 2026) using mobile apps, then population counting—including caste info—in February 2027.
UP plans to cover all its districts and panchayats, with real-time tracking through a new management portal.
For the first time ever, you'll even be able to self-enumerate online—making the whole process more accessible and tech-friendly than ever before.